BonelliErede appoints Andrea Carlevaris and Paolo Di Giovanni as Co-Heads of International Arbitration Practice

Andrea Carlevaris brings extensive experience to his role, having first joined BonelliErede in 2003 and subsequently serving as the Secretary General of the ICC’s International Court of Arbitration for five years. He rejoined BonelliErede in 2017 and specializes in international contracts, particularly in construction, energy, and M&A sectors, as well as international investments and civil procedure.

Paolo Di Giovanni, who joined BonelliErede in 2000 and became a partner in 2012, has also significantly contributed to the firm’s international arbitration and litigation capabilities. His practice spans various sectors, including M&A, construction, energy infrastructure projects, and international corruption.

Together, Carlevaris and Di Giovanni will lead a team of 20 professionals across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, including five partners and two of counsel. Their team boasts a strong track record in diverse practice areas and a deep understanding of international legal systems.

In recent years, BonelliErede has expanded its international arbitration practice by adding Richard Samuel, a partner with extensive expertise in international arbitration, to its London office. The firm has also reinforced its presence in the UAE and the Middle East, underscoring its strategic development strategy.

Andrea Carlevaris expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “BonelliErede’s international arbitration team has strengthened its position as a leading international player, capable of handling arbitration proceedings in both common law and civil law jurisdictions, particularly in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.”

Paolo Di Giovanni added, “I am honored to take on this significant role leading such a talented group of professionals. We are confident in our ability to continue expanding our practice globally.”

BonelliErede’s Managing Partner, Eliana Catalano, and Chairman, Massimiliano Danusso, praised Carlevaris and Di Giovanni for their dedication and expressed confidence in their leadership. They stated, “We are certain that they will inspire the entire team and continue to develop the firm’s international arbitration practice to benefit our clients worldwide.”

The appointment of Carlevaris and Di Giovanni reflects BonelliErede’s strategic focus on expanding its international arbitration practice and delivering high-quality legal services to clients globally.