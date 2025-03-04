BonelliErede announces new Marketing Director

BonelliErede is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Spada as its new Marketing Director, based at the firm’s Milan headquarters. Linda, who will report directly to General Manager Angela Maria Cossellu, will take charge of a team responsible for business development, communications, events, and marketing. Spada joins BonelliErede with a wealth of expertise from top consulting firms such as Accenture, ADP, and Boston Consulting Group, where she led significant marketing and communication initiatives.

Linda brings with her over three decades of experience, with a strong background in developing and executing marketing strategies, driving digital transformation programmes, and collaborating with international strategic partners. This experience makes her an ideal fit for BonelliErede as it seeks to strengthen its position in the legal services market.

Angela Maria Cossellu shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Linda to our great team. Her vast Italian and international experience, combined with her ability to manage complex projects, will help us continue to lead the market. We are confident that her vision and innovative approach will further strengthen BonelliErede’s positioning and growth.”

Commenting on her appointment, Linda Spada expressed her excitement, saying, “I am honoured to be joining BonelliErede. I have always been driven by a passion for innovation, strategic vision and a deep respect for people, and I am excited to put my skills and experience to work to support the firm’s growth, together with such a dynamic and close-knit marketing team.”

BonelliErede’s marketing team is an integral part of the firm’s broader business support group, which encompasses various corporate functions. This strategic appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to enhancing its marketing capabilities as it continues to expand its reach and services both locally and internationally.