BonelliErede has successfully guided NewPrinces S.p.A. in acquiring Carrefour Italia S.p.A. through a binding agreement with Carrefour Nederland B.V. and Carrefour S.A. The deal, announced on 24 July 2025, involves the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Carrefour Italia for an enterprise value of approximately €1 billion. As part of the agreement, the transaction is pending regulatory approvals and certain conditions precedent stipulated within the document.

BonelliErede’s legal expertise spanned various areas, including corporate, antitrust, intellectual property, and Italian “Golden Power” regulations. A large multidisciplinary team was engaged to navigate the complexities of the deal. Gianfranco Veneziano, a Partner at BonelliErede, along with Managing Associate Francesca Peruzzi, and Associates Mario Ferrara and Riccardo Filetto offered comprehensive corporate advice. For antitrust matters, Partner Massimo Merola, Of Counsel Maurizio Pappalardo, Associate Gillian David, and Trainee Filippo Callisto provided invaluable insights.

Intellectual property concerns were addressed by Partner Tommaso Faelli and Senior Counsel Filippo Russo, while the team focusing on Golden Power clearance included Associate Andrea Gemmi, Trainee Cecilia Didonè, and Trainee Carmen Pitrola.

The NewPrinces Group stands as a prominent figure in the Italian and European food industry, boasting a diverse portfolio of over 30 renowned brands that are both historic and internationally recognised, marking a significant milestone in the group's strategic growth.