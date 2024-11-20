Bolt drivers win landmark worker rights ruling in £200 million claim

This Employment Tribunal ruling affects all drivers on the Bolt platform in the UK, with compensation for the 15,000 claimants potentially exceeding £200 million.

The case, brought by law firm Leigh Day, argued that Bolt drivers were incorrectly classified as independent contractors. Instead, the Tribunal ruled that the control Bolt holds over drivers' working conditions legally qualifies them as "workers" under UK employment law. This decision builds on the landmark 2021 Supreme Court ruling for Uber drivers, who also won the right to be recognized as workers.

Rights and Compensation for Bolt Drivers

As "workers," Bolt drivers are now entitled to essential protections, including the minimum wage, paid holiday, and other statutory benefits. Backdated compensation, potentially averaging over £15,000 per driver, will be determined in a follow-up hearing. While Bolt introduced limited holiday pay and minimum wage in August 2024, Leigh Day contends that Bolt's current pay calculations still fall short of legal requirements by only compensating drivers for time spent on trips, rather than all time logged into the app and available for work.

Charlotte Pettman, solicitor at Leigh Day, stated:

"We are pleased with the Tribunal's decision, which confirms that gig economy operators cannot misclassify workers to evade their employment responsibilities. We urge Bolt to compensate our clients promptly and without further delays."

Shuhel Ahmed, a Bolt driver and claimant, expressed relief:

"This decision is a big win for us. Knowing our efforts and long hours are recognized gives us hope for fair pay and conditions. Compensation will make a huge difference for me and my family."

Leigh Day is actively handling similar cases for drivers from other companies, including Addison Lee and Ola, whose claims will soon be heard in court.