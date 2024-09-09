Bolt drivers take workers’ rights to court

Over 12,500 Bolt private hire drivers are taking their fight for workers' rights to the Employment Tribunal starting Wednesday, 11 September. Represented by law firm Leigh Day, the drivers argue that they should be recognised as workers, not self-employed contractors. If successful, the drivers could claim compensation for unpaid holiday pay and National Living Wage shortfalls.

This claim follows the 2021 Supreme Court ruling in favor of Uber drivers, where the court determined that Uber drivers were workers entitled to rights like paid holidays and the National Living Wage. Bolt, a ride-hailing app that has operated in the UK since 2019, currently treats its drivers as self-employed. However, Leigh Day asserts that Bolt exerts significant control over drivers, much like Uber, and should grant them worker status under employment law.

Ahead of the tribunal, Bolt announced that, starting from August 2024, its drivers would receive holiday pay and National Living Wage, although the company denies that its drivers are workers. Leigh Day contends that Bolt’s proposed payments fall short of legal standards and is pushing for compensation for past unpaid entitlements.

The three-week hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal could have significant ramifications for Bolt's UK operations. Should the drivers win, only those involved in the legal action will be eligible for compensation, and future claims could follow. This case underscores the ongoing battle for worker rights within the gig economy, with Bolt drivers now following the path paved by their Uber counterparts.