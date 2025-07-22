The High Court's recent judgement in Bodorgan Properties (CI) Limited v Southern Electric Power Distribution Plc & Anor [2025] EWHC 1880 (KB) provides important clarification on the intersection between private property rights and statutory wayleave procedures. Mr Justice Butcher's decision establishes crucial precedent regarding the appropriate legal channels for challenging perceived deficiencies in statutory application processes.

Case background and procedural history

Bodorgan Properties, as freehold owner of land at Roeshot Hill, East Christchurch, Hampshire, terminated its contractual wayleave agreement with Southern Electric Power Distribution Plc (SEP) in 2016. The terminated agreement had permitted SEP to maintain electricity apparatus on the property. Following termination, Bodorgan contended that SEP's continued presence constituted unlawful trespass, arguing that no valid application for a necessary wayleave under the Electricity Act 1989 had been submitted.

The dispute encompassed both SEP and the Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, who holds statutory authority for granting necessary wayleaves under Schedule 4 of the Electricity Act 1989. Bodorgan's position centred on the assertion that the absence of a valid statutory application rendered SEP's continued occupation unlawful.

The court's analysis

Mr Justice Butcher examined the legislative framework governing statutory wayleaves and the procedural requirements following termination of contractual arrangements. The judgement addressed the fundamental question of whether challenges to statutory processes should proceed through private law trespass claims or public law judicial review.

The court found that Bodorgan's claim against the Secretary of State constituted an abuse of process. The judge emphasised that disputes concerning the validity of statutory application procedures fall within the realm of public law, requiring judicial review rather than private law remedies. This distinction proved decisive in the court's analysis.

The judgement highlighted the importance of procedural safeguards in statutory frameworks, noting that valid application processes serve to protect both statutory undertakers and public authorities whilst maintaining third-party interests. The court observed that allowing private law claims to circumvent established judicial review procedures would undermine the coherence of administrative law principles.

Strike-out application

The Secretary of State's application to strike out Bodorgan's claim succeeded on grounds of abuse of process. The court determined that claims with inherent public law implications cannot avoid judicial review requirements through recharacterisation as private law disputes.

Bodorgan's argument that their trespass claim fell purely within private law was rejected. The judge recognised that whilst property rights merit protection, challenges to the adequacy or validity of statutory processes must follow appropriate public law channels to maintain procedural integrity.

Legal implications

This judgement establishes significant precedent regarding the boundaries between private and public law in statutory wayleave disputes. The decision reinforces the principle that challenges to administrative decision-making processes require judicial review, regardless of how claimants characterise their grievances.

The case demonstrates the careful balance courts must strike between protecting landowners' property rights and maintaining the integrity of statutory frameworks. The judgement suggests that electricity suppliers with valid applications for necessary wayleaves benefit from procedural protection against trespass claims, provided proper statutory processes are followed.

The decision will likely influence future disputes involving statutory undertakers and landowners, particularly where contractual arrangements terminate and statutory alternatives become necessary. The judgement emphasises the importance of prompt action within established procedural frameworks and the limitations of private law remedies in challenging administrative processes.