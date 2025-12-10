Bloomsbury Square Employment Law has announced the appointment of Donna Clancy as a partner, further enhancing the firm’s growing team of senior-level employment solicitors. Clancy joins from Pattinson & Brewer LLP, where she served as a senior associate, advising claimants on a broad spectrum of contentious and non-contentious issues. Her expertise encompasses exit strategies, complex discrimination, equal pay, TUPE, whistleblowing, and claims related to protected disclosures.

With over 25 years of experience, Donna's legal practice includes individual and multi-party litigation as well as collective redundancy cases, which have engaged with the Employment Tribunal, High Court, and Court of Appeal. Based in southeast London, she serves clients from London and across the UK, boasting extensive experience with senior executives and professionals from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, sport, retail, and public sector organisations such as the NHS.

In addition to her work at Bloomsbury Square, Donna also contributes to the legal field as a part-time judge in the first-tier tribunal. Commenting on her appointment, Donna said, “Bloomsbury Square Employment Law is known for its clear commitment to employee-focused work and for providing partner-level expertise to every client. I’m delighted to be joining a firm that combines technical excellence with a genuine desire to secure the best outcome for every client.” Nicola Welchman, a partner at Bloomsbury Square Employment Law, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Donna’s extensive employment law experience drawn from many years advising employees, collective action claims and employers makes her a valuable addition to our growing team. We are thrilled to welcome Donna.”