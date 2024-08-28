Bloomsbury continues backing lawscot bursaries

The Scottish law and tax publisher Bloomsbury has reaffirmed its commitment to the Lawscot Foundation by renewing its support for bursary recipients for the third consecutive year. This ongoing partnership involves providing 18 essential textbooks to each student enrolled in the Lawscot Foundation programme, a gesture that significantly alleviates the financial burden of legal education.

Each set of textbooks, worth over £1,000, covers crucial areas of Scots law, including titles such as The Scottish Legal System by Megan Dewart and MacQueen and Thomson on Contract Law in Scotland by Hector MacQueen. This generous provision complements other benefits offered by the foundation, including an annual grant of £2,750, mentoring, networking, and work experience opportunities.

Amber Shadle, a spokesperson for the Lawscot Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the continued support: “We’re delighted to have Bloomsbury support the Lawscot Foundation for a third year. Their support truly makes a difference in our aim to help students from less-advantaged backgrounds achieve a career in law. Removing the expense of textbooks helps ensure our students are well-prepared for their studies.”

Karen Reid, Sales and Marketing Manager for Bloomsbury Professional Scotland, echoed the sentiment: “We are delighted to support the Lawscot Foundation and its students by providing free textbooks throughout their four years of study. At Bloomsbury, we aim to support the communities and professions that benefit from our books, and it’s gratifying to be part of such a worthwhile initiative.”

This continued collaboration highlights Bloomsbury's dedication to making legal education more accessible and supporting the next generation of legal professionals.