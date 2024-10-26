Blink Payment solution transforms Lovetts operations

For over 30 years, Lovetts Solicitors, based in Guildford, Surrey, has specialised in debt recovery and dispute resolution, earning a reputation for delivering fast, transparent, and cost-effective services. However, despite their longstanding success, the law firm faced a growing challenge with their payment processing system. As Lovetts expanded, especially in international debt recovery, it became evident that their existing payment provider no longer met the firm’s evolving operational demands. Andrew Dancy, IT Director at Lovetts Solicitors, recognised the need for a significant upgrade to streamline their payment processes. The solution arrived in the form of Blink Payment, which revolutionised the firm’s payment operations.

The Challenge

Lovetts’ previous payment system presented several limitations that hindered its operational efficiency. The most significant issue was the lack of API functionality, which made integration with internal systems time-consuming and difficult. For a firm that prioritises transparency and efficiency, these technological gaps were a major obstacle to smooth operations.

“Our previous provider’s payment system lacked API functionality and didn’t have the breadth of other features we wanted,” said Andrew Dancy. “The difficulty of integration with our existing systems was a constant pain point for us. We needed a solution that could offer both the flexibility and the functionality to support our evolving needs."

Another major challenge was the firm’s heavy reliance on bank transfers. Although secure, this method required additional time and effort, including following up with clients to ensure payments were made. In the fast-paced legal industry, where efficiency is crucial, this added administrative work delayed processes. The lack of more modern, convenient payment options left both Lovetts and their clients dissatisfied with the payment experience.

As Lovetts expanded its services, particularly in international debt recovery, the limitations of their existing payment system became even more apparent. A system that could not support flexible payment arrangements or multiple payment methods was not suited for the firm’s growing needs.

The Solution

Lovetts’ breakthrough came when Andrew came across Blink Payment. It quickly became clear that Blink would address the core issues the firm faced with their previous provider. One of the key advantages Blink offered was the variety of payment types available, providing Lovetts with the versatility they needed to meet both current and future demands. However, the standout feature for Andrew and his team was Blink’s flexible recurring payment system.

Unlike their previous payment system, which restricted recurring payments to rigid schedules, Blink allowed Lovetts to set up customisable payment plans tailored to the specific needs of their clients. This flexibility was crucial in debt recovery, where a more adaptable approach to payment schedules often results in higher recovery rates and more satisfied clients.

Another significant improvement was Blink’s ability to send payment links directly via text message and email. This feature offered a much faster and more convenient way for clients to make payments, compared to the old system’s reliance on bank transfers. The ease of paying through a simple link significantly improved conversion rates and reduced the time spent chasing clients for payments.

“We really appreciated the ability to send payment links,” Andrew shared. “It has made it so much quicker for our customers to pay. The reduction in time spent chasing payments has been a huge benefit for our team, allowing us to focus on other tasks.”

In addition, Blink’s virtual terminal feature allowed Lovetts to take payments without requiring a physical payment terminal. This was especially valuable in an increasingly remote working environment, where flexibility and security were paramount. Furthermore, Blink’s robust security measures, including two-factor authentication, provided both Lovetts and their clients with added confidence that payments were being handled securely.

“Another thing that was in your favour is you’ve got proper two-factor authentication,” Andrew noted. “Security is a huge concern for us, and knowing that Blink prioritises this gives us and our clients added confidence.”

The Outcome

Andrew pointed out that the ability to send payment links and offer multiple payment methods has significantly boosted the firm’s recovery rates. The customised recurring payment options have also helped them manage complex debt recovery cases more effectively. Moreover, the team no longer spends unnecessary time chasing clients for payments, freeing them to focus on core legal work.

