Blandy & Blandy promotions

Both situated at the firm’s Wokingham office, Harvey and Currie bring diverse expertise and a wealth of experience to their new roles.

Kirsti Harvey, a seasoned member of the Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team since 2013, boasts a comprehensive legal background. Graduating from the University of Reading with a law degree, she subsequently attained Chartered Legal Executive status in 2019 before transitioning to solicitorship in 2021. Harvey's affiliations with prestigious legal associations, including The Association of Lifetime Lawyers and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, underscore her commitment to excellence in her field. Expressing her gratitude for the support she has received from the partners over the past decade, Harvey eagerly anticipates contributing to the future triumphs of both her team and the wider firm.

In parallel, Catherine Currie's journey within Blandy & Blandy's Family Law division began in 2019, following her training and qualification at another Wokingham-based firm. A dedicated member of Resolution and a prominent figure on the Berkshire and Buckinghamshire Resolution Committee, Currie brings a passion for advocacy and a track record of success to her new role. Recognizing the significance of her promotion, Currie looks forward to embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, expressing gratitude to both the partners for their trust and her colleagues for their unwavering support.

Nick Burrows, Chairman and Partner at Blandy & Blandy, lauds the promotions, affirming the invaluable contributions of Harvey and Currie to the firm's success. Emphasising their pivotal roles in fortifying the Wokingham office and the broader organisation, Burrows underscores the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and recognising excellence.

Blandy & Blandy's reputation as a premier legal entity is underscored by its top-tier rankings in Private Wealth Law and Family Law within esteemed legal guides such as Chambers UK and The Legal 500. Additionally, the firm's distinction as the foremost legal entity in Wokingham, as endorsed by Review Solicitors, further solidifies its standing as a trusted advisor and advocate within the legal landscape.