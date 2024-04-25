Blandy & Blandy enhances dispute resolution team with Angela Bowman as partner

Angela brings over two decades of extensive experience in handling a wide range of contested Wills, probate, and Trusts claims, representing both private individuals and charities. As a full member of the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS), Angela's expertise has been recognised through numerous accolades, including being named 'Contentious Solicitor of the Year' at the inaugural ACTAPS awards in 2013 and being shortlisted for the Women in Law Awards in 2020.

Highly regarded in the legal profession, Angela is recommended in Chambers UK and recognised as a leading individual in The Legal 500 for her outstanding work in Contentious Trusts and Probate, as well as Charities and Not-for-Profit matters. Described as a "towering figure" in the charities sector, Angela's expertise and dedication have earned her praise from clients and peers alike.

Prior to joining Blandy & Blandy, Angela served as a partner and joint national head of Charities at a top-tier national law firm, where she also led the Southern Probate Litigation team. With over two decades of experience at a leading regional law firm, Angela has solidified her reputation as a trusted advisor and formidable litigator in Charity Probate Litigation.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Angela stated, "I’m so excited to be joining Blandy & Blandy and am really looking forward to working alongside the firm’s award-winning private client team, which will really complement my contentious probate work for charities and private individuals.”

David Murray, partner and head of Blandy & Blandy’s Dispute Resolution team, extended a warm welcome to Angela, emphasising her wealth of experience and esteemed reputation in the field. He expressed eagerness for the opportunities that will arise from Angela's collaboration with the firm's leading Wills, Probate, Tax, and Trusts team.

Angela's addition strengthens Blandy & Blandy's position as a leading provider of legal services in the Thames Valley region, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in handling complex and contentious matters with excellence and dedication.