Blandy & Blandy announces appointment of new chair

Leading Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy, with offices in Reading, Henley-on-Thames, and Wokingham, has announced the appointment of Claire Dyer as the firm's new Chair. Claire, who joined the firm as a qualified lawyer in 2006 and became a partner in 2015, will succeed Nick Burrows. Nick, after three years as Chair, will continue his role as Head of Charities & Education.

Claire is highly regarded in the legal community, particularly in Family law, where she is recommended in the top UK law guides, Chambers UK and The Legal 500. She holds the highest band 1 category in Chambers UK and is recognised as a 'leading individual' in The Legal 500. Blandy & Blandy is also celebrated as a top-tier firm for Family Law and has been shortlisted twice for the 'Family Law Firm of the Year - South' at the Family Law Awards in London.

Joint managing partner Tim Clark expressed his enthusiasm for Claire’s new role, stating, “I am delighted that Claire will be our new Chair. It is an important role in any law firm and Claire has all the necessary skills having so successfully led our growing Family team for the last seven years. We have had a record year in which we have opened a new office in Wokingham and welcomed a number of people who will play a crucial role in our growth. We have a long and proud history but are very much focussed on the future of which Claire is a key part.”

Claire Dyer shared her gratitude, saying, “It is a genuine honour to represent the firm as Chair. During my 18 years with Blandy’s, I have seen how we have benefitted from the excellent work of our previous Chairs, most recently Nick. It will be a pleasure to build on their legacy, to support the partnership and to make my own contribution to the firm as a whole in this role.”