Blake Morgan strengthens finance team

Simon Owen and Dan Webster join as Partners, while Harry Taylor joins as Senior Associate, all based in the firm’s London office. Their arrival increases the national team of banking and finance specialists to 18.

Simon brings over 30 years of experience in real estate finance, corporate banking, and restructuring, with a particular focus on healthcare and hotels. He previously led the finance, corporate, and insolvency businesses at a national firm. Dan, with more than 20 years of experience, has advised institutional and alternative lenders, property developers, and corporates on finance transactions. His career includes roles at Shearman & Sterling, Allen & Overy, and a leading national firm. Harry specialises in real estate finance, corporate reorganisations, and inter-bank lending, having worked with lenders, investors, and developers. His background includes secondments at HSBC and Pegasus Homes, and he joins from a national firm.

Blake Morgan’s Banking & Finance team has consistently been recognised as a top-tier practice, ranked in the Top Tier of the Legal 500 Guide for the past three years and Band 1 in the Chambers Guide for a decade.

Mike Wilson, Managing Partner at Blake Morgan, welcomed the new additions, stating "our new hires bring a wealth of experience which will further strengthen Blake Morgan’s superb banking and finance team – amplifying our offering in a practice area in which we are consistently recognised as industry-leading. We are pleased to welcome Simon, Dan and Harry to Blake Morgan, knowing that each of them will play a key role in the continued success of our firm in the coming years."

With these strategic hires, Blake Morgan reinforces its position as a leader in banking and finance law, further enhancing its ability to serve clients across the sector.