Blake Morgan, a well-established law firm, has made a significant addition to its ranks by hiring two new partners, John Lucarotti and Imran Aslam. This expansion aims to bolster the firm’s capabilities in both the insolvency and restructuring sector, as well as professional regulation.

John Lucarotti, who joins from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), brings over 15 years of regulatory law experience specifically within the healthcare sector. During his tenure at the NMC, he was responsible for policy development for over a decade and recently played a pivotal role as a leading specialist on the Government’s major reforms in the regulation of healthcare professionals. Additionally, John has served part-time as a legal adviser to the General Pharmaceutical Council and as a deputy district judge, adjudicating civil and family law cases in the county court.

His addition to Blake Morgan’s regulatory team enhances an already highly respected group, which has received Band 1 recognition in the Legal 500 2025 and has been consistently acknowledged in the Chambers Guide for 21 years.

On the insolvency and restructuring side, Imran Aslam joins Blake Morgan with over 15 years of experience in the field. His expertise has garnered attention in both the Chambers Guide and the Legal 500, particularly for his work on international and domestic restructurings across various sectors including real estate, automotive, financial services, oil and gas, as well as retail and leisure. Imran has advised a diverse clientele, ranging from debtors and creditors to banks, financial institutions, distressed investors, directors, and insolvency practitioners.

Blake Morgan’s insolvency team holds a strong industry reputation, noted in the Legal 500, and has been ranked in the Chambers Guide for the past seven years.

Helen Bunker, Chair of Blake Morgan, expressed her enthusiasm for the new hires, stating “We’re pleased to welcome John and Imran to Blake Morgan, each of whom will be a valued addition to our exceptional and growing team.” She continued, “Joining from one of the UK’s best-known healthcare regulators, John’s impressive experience in regulatory reform for the healthcare sector will provide an additional depth that underpins the excellent advice which we provide to our clients. Meanwhile, Imran will be a strong addition to our well-recognised insolvency team in London, allowing us to boost our offering in a key practice area for the London market and beyond.”