Blake Morgan chair wins award

The prestigious “Woman of the Year” award is decided by a panel of judges and a public vote.

Helen Bunker is a highly successful private client lawyer and has been chair of Blake Morgan since her election in May 2024. As chair, Helen is responsible for driving forward the firm’s agenda in both equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

The award recognises Helen’s exceptional career and work across Blake Morgan, where she takes pride in leading by example. Alongside being a Mental Health First Aider for the firm and a trained Menopause Mentor, Helen also contributes to a wide range of initiatives across the firm focused on supporting women. This includes acting as a sponsor for Women for Women International – a charity focused on supporting women in countries such as Afghanistan – and through her involvement with the Women’s Prize Trust and City Women Network.

In addition to her role as chair, Helen has also led the Private Client team at Blake Morgan for over a decade. A key business group within the firm, Private Client has been highly and consistently recognised in both Chambers High Net Worth and Legal 500 guides.

Helen Bunker, Chair of Blake Morgan, said “It’s a privilege to be named ‘Woman of the Year’ for professional services in this year’s Citywealth Powerwomen Awards. I am proud of the outstanding team we have here at Blake Morgan, which works incredibly hard to drive through inclusive change, and leave a positive footprint in the legal sector. I am glad to play my part in championing this change, and am honoured to be recognised with this award.”