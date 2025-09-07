In a remarkable achievement, Blake Morgan has announced that its Corporate team advised on deals with an overall value exceeding £1 billion in the last financial year, concluded on 30 April 2025. This accomplishment is complemented by a significant 10% increase in year-on-year turnover for the team. The firm, with offices in London, Cardiff, Southampton, Reading, and Oxford, has established itself as a key player in the UK corporate landscape, advising a diverse range of private and public sector clients.

The Corporate team provides expert legal support across various practice areas, including mergers and acquisitions, disposals, corporate advisory, public company takeovers, management buyouts, IPOs, joint ventures, and restructuring. They operate across numerous sectors such as healthcare, retail, financial services, leisure, technology, and recruitment, collaborating closely with other departments within the firm on complex transactions.

Recognition of Blake Morgan's excellence is evident, as the Corporate team has received high rankings in both the Legal 500 and Chambers guides, achieving Band 1 status for Corporate M&A in Wales and a Tier 1 ranking for Corporate and Commercial across multiple regions. Additionally, the team was honoured as Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Wales Dealmakers Awards 2024, while being finalists in four categories at the South Coast Deals Awards 2025.

Several notable transactions during the year exemplify the team's expertise. They advised shareholders of Zip World on a significant buyout, supported Foster Denovo's rapid acquisitions in the wealth management sector, and guided recruitment company Carrington West through its management buyout. Other highlights included advising the Development Bank of Wales on its investment in AI scale-up Nisien.AI and facilitating L&S Waste Management's acquisition by Biffa.

Mike Wilson, managing partner at Blake Morgan, highlighted the corporate team's role in the firm's growth, saying “The Corporate team has significantly contributed to our overall growth as a firm over the last year. The team has worked on notable deals and supported both long-standing clients and new ones with whom we hope to maintain ongoing relationships." Simon Staples, head of the Corporate team, acknowledged the exceptional nature of the year, stating “It has been an exceptional year for our team both in terms of the volume of the deals we have advised on and the size and nature of those transactions."