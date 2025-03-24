Blake Morgan appointed to Welsh framework

Blake Morgan has been appointed to all 14 lots of the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (“WGCD”) Solicitors Services Framework, becoming the only law firm to achieve this distinction. This appointment strengthens the firm’s position as a key legal partner to the Welsh public sector, allowing them to provide legal expertise across a broad range of specialisms. The WGCD framework plays an essential role in enabling the Welsh Government and public sector bodies to efficiently procure expert legal services. Blake Morgan’s inclusion ensures continued access to top-tier legal support across areas such as employment law, education law, planning and environmental law, IT and commercial contracts, procurement, public administration law, and more. Covering both South and North Wales, as well as central Welsh Government advisory work, Blake Morgan’s involvement will influence legal decision-making for public sector clients across the country over the next four years.

The framework’s primary goal is to ensure the Welsh Government and public sector bodies can access reliable and efficient legal expertise in a wide range of sectors. By appointing Blake Morgan to all 14 lots, the Welsh Government aims to continue its efforts to work with a law firm that has proven experience and expertise in navigating complex legal challenges within the public sector. The comprehensive nature of the framework will enable the firm to offer an integrated approach to addressing the various legal needs of Welsh public bodies.

Blake Morgan’s successful appointment followed a rigorous evaluation process, in which the firm scored full marks across all three key quality criteria: training and development, technology and innovation, and understanding of Welsh legislation. The firm also scored 100% for technical expertise in 12 of the 14 lots, demonstrating its comprehensive capabilities in the legal sector. The evaluation recognised Blake Morgan’s commitment to professional development, cutting-edge legal technology, and in-depth knowledge of Welsh law, ensuring the firm is well-equipped to deliver quality services in a bilingual environment.

Penri Desscan, Partner and WGCD Relationship Partner at Blake Morgan, stated, “Blake Morgan has a long and proud history of serving the public sector in Wales, working alongside government bodies, local authorities, and other public organisations to provide expert legal guidance. Our deep-rooted presence in Wales and extensive experience in public sector law have enabled us to build strong partnerships and deliver legal solutions supporting vital public services.” Desscan added, “We are immensely proud to be the only law firm appointed to all 14 lots of this important framework. It demonstrates a breadth of subjects and illustrates expertise in a number of cross cutting areas, and is a testament to our team's strength, investment in innovation, and deep-rooted understanding of the particular legal landscape in Wales and the issues facing public sector organisations in Wales.”

Blake Morgan’s involvement in the WGCD framework is also a reflection of the firm’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. The firm has continued to invest in cutting-edge legal technology and artificial intelligence-driven efficiencies that enhance client service and streamline legal processes. This commitment will further support the Welsh Government and other public bodies in achieving their objectives while maintaining high standards of service delivery.

Each lot of the framework will be led by a specialist from Blake Morgan with significant experience in their respective areas. These include Eve Piffaretti for Adult and Child Social Services, Joanne Thompson for Civil Litigation, Delme Griffiths for Corporate Governance & Ethical Standards, Claire Rawle for Criminal Litigation, Matthew Smith for Education Law, Paula Kathrens for Employment Law, Penri Desscan & Tomos Lewis for Major IT & Commercial Contracts, Sara Hanrahan for Planning & Environmental Law, James Egan for Property Law, and Jo Rees for Construction Law. Other experts will lead the advice for Public Administration Law, Central Government Advice, and Mutual Investment Models (MIM) Advice.

This strategic approach ensures that each area of legal support is delivered by professionals with deep expertise in that particular field. The firm’s ability to cater to such a wide range of legal disciplines under one framework is a testament to its versatility and capacity to support the diverse needs of the Welsh public sector.

Blake Morgan’s appointment highlights the firm’s commitment to supporting the Welsh Government and other public sector bodies in delivering effective legal services across Wales. It reinforces their position as a trusted legal partner capable of handling complex, cross-disciplinary legal challenges while helping to shape legal decision-making within the Welsh public sector. The firm’s broad experience in serving public bodies will be invaluable as it works alongside government agencies, local authorities, and other organisations to drive public service initiatives forward.