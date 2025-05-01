Blake Morgan has made a significant move to enhance its leadership and corporate team by appointing Christian Rose, the CEO of Powerleague, as a new non-executive director. He will be working closely with the firm's Board and existing non-executive director Christina Blacklaws to propel forward its ambitious growth strategy. Christian brings over 30 years of experience in international leisure, retail, and manufacturing sectors. His extensive background as a managing director and CEO of various firms equips him with the acumen to design and deliver growth strategies effectively. Christian is set to begin his role on 1 May.

In tandem with this strategic appointment, Blake Morgan has elevated James Vaughan to partner within its corporate team. James, who joined the firm's Cardiff office as a Senior Associate in December 2018, was promoted to Legal Director in 2022 thanks to his expertise in corporate mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity and venture capital investments. His recent work includes advising the shareholders of Zip World on their sale to Dolphin Capital, which was noted as a significant achievement.

The legal community has acknowledged James’ contributions, as reflected in various legal directories such as the Legal 500. He was recognised in 2025 as a ‘Leading Associate’ and as a ‘Rising Star’ in the 2024 edition. His promotion not only reinforces Blake Morgan’s commitment to recognising talent internally, but also aims to enhance the firm’s already impressive reputation within the industry.

Mike Wilson, Managing Partner at Blake Morgan, expressed his enthusiasm regarding both appointments by stating “It’s wonderful to see James rising up the ranks in his promotion to Partner – which is a testament to the dedication he’s shown to his work and the firm since joining us over six years ago.” He also highlighted their excitement in welcoming Christian, affirming that “His vast experience designing and delivering growth strategies across various businesses and industries as both CEO and Managing Director will be a key asset as we deliver our own ambitious plans for growth.”

These strategic moves are indicative of Blake Morgan’s commitment to balancing new insights and expertise with internal development as they continue to elevate their standing in the legal market.

Photo Left, James Vaughan Right, Christian Rose