Blake Morgan advises on St Pancras refinance

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has provided legal advice to the Manhattan Loft Corporation in a significant multi-million pound refinancing arrangement with National Westminster Bank plc for the Grade-I listed St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. This financial agreement will facilitate a new phase of refurbishment for one of London’s most cherished landmarks. The St Pancras Hotel, which opened its doors in 1873, is celebrated for its stunning Gothic Revival architecture, designed by the eminent architect Sir George Gilbert Scott. Managed by Marriott, this historical hotel boasts over 240 rooms, along with several esteemed restaurants and a luxurious spa.

The deal saw Blake Morgan’s Banking & Finance and Real Estate teams come together to represent the borrower. The advising team, led by Banking Partners Simon Owen and Daniel Webster, alongside Senior Associate Harry Taylor, all recently joined Blake Morgan from a leading national firm, which adds further strength and experience to the firm’s capabilities. Legal director Alison Westbrook and Senior Associate Debbie Brown supported from the Real Estate division, while Pinsent Masons LLP provided legal counsel to National Westminster Bank plc.

With a robust reputation within the industry, Blake Morgan’s Banking & Finance team has consistently been recognised as a Top Tier firm in the Legal 500 Guide for the past three years and ranks in Band 1 for the last decade in the Chambers Guide. The addition of Simon, Dan, and Harry enhances the quality of this already prestigious team. Furthermore, Blake Morgan’s Real Estate department, featuring over 50 lawyers, is well-regarded for its vast expertise in high-value transactions across multiple sectors including Hospitality & Leisure.

Commenting on the project, Simon Owen, a Partner at Blake Morgan, remarked “St. Pancras Hotel is immediately recognisable as one of London’s great landmarks. It has been a pleasure to work again with the expert team at Manhattan Loft and we are proud to have been able to play a part in the evolving story of St Pancras.”