Blake Morgan advises on Percival Aviation sale

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has successfully acted for Percival Aviation Group Limited, representing its owner Neil Percival in the sale of its UK subsidiary Percival Aviation Limited and its US counterpart Percival Aviation Inc. The transaction involved Jet Parts Engineering, a prominent aerospace parts and engineering firm based in Seattle, which is backed by the Los Angeles private equity firm Vance Street Capital. Established in the 1970s by Neil's father, Percival Aviation is headquartered in Fareham, Hampshire, and specialises in designing, producing, and maintaining aircraft interiors and associated equipment. It is noted as one of the leading suppliers of aircraft interior components in the UK and is currently pursuing an ambitious growth strategy aimed at expanding its international market presence to better support its airline clientele worldwide.

The transaction was completed efficiently within a five-week timeline, thanks to Blake Morgan's collaboration with Quercus Corporate Finance, Altitude Accounting, and US law firm Snell & Wilmer. The deal was managed by Corporate Partner Manoj Styche-Patel, who has maintained a relationship with Percival Aviation for over two decades, supported by corporate lawyers Katie Newham and Toby Price, alongside Tax Partner Rob Thomas and Banking & Finance Partner Paul Duggan. Manoj Styche-Patel stated “This is an excellent transaction for all concerned – Percival Aviation, Jet Parts Engineering and Neil. It is an exciting time for Percival Aviation to continue their expansion and I have no doubt that under Jet Part’s stewardship, the Company will go from strength to strength. And congratulations to Neil – it has been a real pleasure to work with him and his team over many years. We achieved completion within a tight timetable thanks to the cooperation and collaboration of all the advisers on both sides.”

Neil Percival, CEO of Percival Aviation, expressed gratitude towards Blake Morgan's team and other advisers, saying “Thank you to Manoj and the team at Blake Morgan and all the advisers for helping to get this deal done so quickly and over different jurisdictions. It is a credit to their know-how and experience. They understand our business and ensured I knew what was happening throughout the process.” With a strong track record in advising on cross-border and domestic mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions, Blake Morgan continues to establish itself as a key player in the legal landscape.