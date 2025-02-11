Blake Morgan advises Foster Denovo on four deals in six months

The firm has played a key role in the company's expansion, particularly into Scotland and across the Midlands.

Blake Morgan’s team, led by corporate partner Stojan Essex, advised Foster Denovo on acquiring two advisory firms in Glasgow, Rosemount Asset Management and Verum Wealth, which together added over £250 million of assets. The law firm also provided counsel for Foster Denovo's acquisition of Leicestershire-based 80Twenty, contributing more than £500 million in assets under management and funds under influence. Additionally, the team advised on the purchase of Staffordshire-based Brian Mole Independent Financial Advisers, which brought nearly £300 million of assets under advice. These deals were completed between late summer 2024 and early 2025.

Having worked with Foster Denovo for years, Blake Morgan previously advised on securing £100 million in funding from US private equity firm Crestline in 2022. The firm continues to support Foster Denovo in its growth journey, including successfully navigating acquisitions.

Stojan Essex commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with the skilled and dedicated team at Foster Denovo, as they pursue their ambitious and measured expansion across the UK. We’re proud to have played a part in getting these four acquisitions over the line, including the deals to establish Foster Denovo’s first office in Scotland – a landmark moment for the business.”

Foster Denovo CEO Roger Brosch said: “A great deal of work goes into ensuring the right acquisitions and the right outcome for all involved and Blake Morgan plays a big part in this. Over the years, Stojan and the wider team’s experience and counsel in this specialised area have been invaluable, as is their professional yet flexible approach. With a promising pipeline for 2025, we know we can rely on their energy and expertise as we continue to move forward.”