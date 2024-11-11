Blake Morgan adds two partners

Blake Morgan LLP has made significant additions to its commercial and litigation teams by appointing two experienced partners, Anthony Woolich and Hannah Clipston. This move reflects the firm’s commitment to bolstering its capabilities across commercial law, competition, and dispute resolution.

Anthony Woolich, highly regarded for his competition law expertise, brings a wealth of international experience. Noted in the 2024 Legal 500 Guide as “a highly experienced and completely reliable competition lawyer,” Woolich is known for his pragmatic approach to complex cases. His background spans competition law and trade regulation, sanctions, anti-corruption law, and state aid, including cases before major authorities like the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission, as well as other international agencies in China, Brazil, South Korea, Germany, and Denmark. Woolich’s expertise also extends to intellectual property, data protection, public procurement, and commercial contracts. Honored in “The Best Lawyers in the UK” for competition law, he joins Blake Morgan’s London office, where he will continue advising clients on high-stakes, cross-border regulatory matters.

“I am delighted to be joining a team at Blake Morgan renowned for its strengths across all areas of competition and commercial law,” Woolich shared. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to assist Blake Morgan’s clients, alongside my new colleagues.”

Hannah Clipston, a veteran in commercial litigation, adds two decades of expertise in dispute resolution, arbitration, and mediation to Blake Morgan’s team. Her background includes advising companies across sectors such as retail, manufacturing, sport, and professional services. Clipston’s practice is known for its focus on strategic litigation and her commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, which resonate strongly with today’s business clients. As a former board member and commercial dispute resolution head, Clipston is adept at delivering business-minded, realistic advice to clients ranging from SMEs to high-net-worth individuals.

Commenting on her new role, Clipston said, “It’s wonderful to start a new adventure at Blake Morgan. I’m a big advocate for value-driven leadership and diversity of thought. Blake Morgan’s strong culture and well-regarded commercial teams are key areas I’m looking forward to building upon.”

Blake Morgan’s Managing Partner Mike Wilson expressed excitement for the new additions: “Anthony and Hannah’s significant experience will further strengthen Blake Morgan’s commercial teams, which have been a key area of growth for the business over the past years. Hannah’s long-standing work promoting employee development and diversity aligns well with our firm’s culture, while Anthony’s international experience will enhance our support for clients in the UK and beyond.”

With these new appointments, Blake Morgan aims to continue its trajectory of growth in the UK commercial and litigation markets, enhancing its client offerings across multiple sectors.