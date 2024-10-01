Blacks strengthens commercial law offering

Blacks Solicitors has enhanced its Commercial Law department with the appointment of newly qualified solicitor Daisy Jackman. Daisy joins the team after successfully completing her training contract at the firm, reflecting the firm’s commitment to nurturing internal talent while responding to the rising demand for its commercial law services.

Daisy Jackman, who started at Blacks as a Paralegal in 2021, gained experience across a range of legal areas during her training, including Private Wealth & Succession, Real Estate, Commercial Dispute Resolution, and Corporate and Commercial. In 2024, she qualified as a solicitor, joining the Corporate and Commercial teams, where she will assist with franchise agreements, consultancy agreements, and drafting terms and conditions.

Commenting on her appointment, Daisy expressed her enthusiasm: "I’m thrilled to join the Commercial and Corporate teams after having the opportunity to grow with the firm over the past three years. I look forward to my future with Blacks and gaining further experience.”

Daisy’s appointment supports the firm’s long-term expansion strategy, as the Commercial team has experienced significant growth in recent years, with over 70 clients in the last financial year, 30 of whom were new to the firm.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the firm, which recently promoted Pete Konieczko-Hansom to Legal Director and Head of the Commercial and Intellectual Property (IP) team. Pete’s promotion highlights the firm’s focus on continuity, stability, and growth. He welcomed Daisy to the team, noting: “The Commercial team has had a promising start to 2024. We’ve seen a significant rise in instructions, and Daisy’s arrival comes at an exciting time for both the team and Blacks as a whole.”

With over 25 years of collective experience, Blacks’ Commercial team provides expert advice to businesses on a wide range of legal issues, including commercial agreements, intellectual property, IT and software licensing, and management buyouts.

Blacks Solicitors remains committed to delivering exceptional legal services while fostering a supportive environment that encourages professional development.