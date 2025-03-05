Blacks Solicitors welcomes new corporate law specialist

Blacks Solicitors has bolstered its Corporate law offering with the appointment of a new Partner, Rebecca Holden. Joining the firm in February, Rebecca brings over 15 years of experience in Corporate law, having worked at prestigious firms Squire Patton Boggs and DLA Piper. Her appointment increases the headcount of the Corporate law team to ten members, solidifying the firm’s expertise in this area.

Rebecca’s experience includes mergers and acquisitions, advising investors and management on private equity and venture capital transactions, solvent corporate restructurings and reorganisations, pre-pack acquisitions, and general corporate law advisory. Throughout her career, she has predominantly worked at top-tier international law firms.

On her appointment, Rebecca said, “I am delighted to be joining Blacks Solicitors as a Partner in the Corporate team. The team has gone from strength to strength in recent years and is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in both the Yorkshire and national markets for corporate deals. I’m looking forward to further developing the firm’s offering and expertise in my specialist areas such as large-scale and complex private equity transactions and bolstering Blacks’ credibility as a leading legal advisor both regionally and nationally.”

The Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors prides itself on getting to know its clients and their businesses, helping them define and develop their strategic goals. The team supports clients throughout the business lifecycle, from start-up and funding to acquisition and planning for a successful exit.

Nigel Hoyle, Head of the Corporate team, commented on Rebecca’s appointment, “The Corporate team has had a promising start to 2025. We’ve experienced a significant rise in matters and Rebecca’s hire is pivotal in supporting the team and the long vision for growth. She is a fantastic addition to the team and will play a key role in bolstering our offering.”

The team’s extensive expertise covers a wide range of services, including company formations, re-organisations, restructuring, investments, business acquisitions, and disposals. Additionally, the team works closely with the Commercial, Music, and Banking & Finance teams to offer a cross-service approach to their clients.

Photo - (L-R) Chris Allen, Rebecca Holden, Nigel Hoyle.