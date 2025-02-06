Blacks Solicitors strengthens planning team with new partner appointment

Blacks Solicitors has bolstered its Planning department with the appointment of Emma Thomas as a new Partner. With over 20 years of experience in planning law, Emma brings a wealth of expertise to the Leeds-based firm. She will lead the growing Planning team, which has seen significant expansion, assisting investors and developers, including landowners and public authorities, across various sectors such as energy, housebuilding, retail, and holiday parks.

Emma’s previous experience includes advising well-regarded commercial and residential developers like Keyland Developments Limited and Strata Homes Limited, as well as retailers like Lidl on their planning needs. Reflecting on her appointment, Emma said: “Blacks is a firm which is thriving in the Real Estate market, and I am delighted to have joined such a knowledgeable and experienced team, with strong connections throughout the Property sector.”

With the beginning of 2025 bringing substantial changes to planning law and policy, including revisions to the NPPF and the anticipated Planning and Infrastructure Bill, Emma sees ample opportunities and challenges ahead for developers and local authorities. She added, “This, along with the ongoing saga of BNG provision, creates a myriad of opportunities and challenges for developers and local authorities alike, and the Planning team at Blacks is looking forward to supporting clients throughout.”

Nick Dyson, Partner and Head of the Real Estate team at Blacks, expressed his enthusiasm for Emma’s appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to strengthen our planning team with Emma’s appointment. She is a fantastic addition to the firm and will help transform our offering and aid clients in unlocking development opportunities.”

Blacks Solicitors' Planning team handles an extensive range of matters, including planning applications, highways agreements, planning appeals, telecommunications objections, heritage assets, public rights of way, town and village greens, and planning enforcement. The team has also advised on solar and battery energy storage projects across the country and continues to provide strategic legal advice on large-scale mixed-use and employment developments in Yorkshire.

Blacks Solicitors is a 32-partner firm offering a broad range of legal services to both commercial and private clients across the UK. With a team of over 200 employees, the firm continues to experience strong growth.

Photo (L-R) Nick Dyson, Emma Thomas, Katelyn Walker, Katy McPhie