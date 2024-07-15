Blacks Solicitors’ residential property team celebrates prestigious accreditations

This accreditation recognizes the team’s dedication to high-quality work and adherence to industry standards, solidifying their position as a leading provider of legal services in the residential property sector.

Accreditation Details:

Accreditation Levels: Foundation Level: Clare Brattan, Faye Parkinson, Lauren Parkinson, Rebecca Skeet, Paul Firth (Conveyancers), Anna Harrison, and Elizabeth Minns (Conveyancing Assistants). Intermediate Level: Helen Carter (Conveyancer Associate) and David Lawes (Conveyancer).



Examination Process:

The team underwent a rigorous examination and application process set by the Law Society, which included either a two and a half hour foundation exam or a three and a half hour intermediate exam. These accreditations are valid for the next three years.

Key Comments:

Emma Garfitt, Senior Associate Solicitor and Learning & Development Manager:

"We are deeply committed to the professional growth and career development of our team members. This accreditation process not only enhances our team's expertise but also ensures they remain current with the latest information and best practices in their roles. By achieving these certifications, our team members are better equipped to deliver exceptional service and uphold the high standards that our clients expect from us.”

Ian Errington, Partner and Head of the Residential Conveyancing Team:

"By investing in comprehensive training programmes, Blacks Solicitors demonstrates its unwavering dedication to maintaining the high-quality standards in our work. Our employees are our greatest asset, and by providing them with access to valuable information and training, we enable them to feel confident and prepared to excel in their careers. This investment in our team’s professional development ultimately benefits our clients, as it enhances the overall expertise and efficiency of our service delivery.”

Significance of the Accreditation:

The accreditation reflects the depth of expertise within Blacks' Residential Property team, enhancing their capability to handle complex transactions with the highest standards of professionalism. Commitment to Professional Development: It showcases the firm’s dedication to the continuous training and development of its employees, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of residential property practice.

Conclusion:

The Residential Property Accreditation awarded to Blacks Solicitors' team members highlights the firm’s commitment to quality, expertise, and professional development. By securing these accreditations, Blacks Solicitors ensures that their team remains well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges of the residential property market, ultimately benefiting their clients and reinforcing their position as industry leaders.