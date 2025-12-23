Blacks Solicitors has announced a significant office move as the firm continues to expand its operations and invest in its people. The relocation of its Leeds headquarters from the second floor of 29 King Street to the newly acquired fourth and fifth floors will see its workspace increase from 11,500 sq ft to an impressive 17,000 sq ft. With over 240 employees, the new office is expected to be occupied by summer 2026.

The new space, which spans two floors, will feature a central staircase designed to promote connectivity among team members. Additionally, the office will include three rooftop terraces offering stunning views of the city, a client lounge, a versatile wellbeing room, and a state-of-the-art event suite to accommodate various functions.

Managing Partner Chris Allen expressed the firm’s vision for the space, stating that “This move is about more than just extra space. It’s about creating an environment that inspires the next generation. We want our less experienced team members to feel excited about coming into the office, learning from our partners and peers, and experiencing the benefit of collaborating in person.” He highlighted the importance of hands-on experience and shared learning in maintaining the firm’s prestigious standing within the UK legal sector.

Blacks Solicitors has collaborated with Oktra for interior design and fit-out, Cubic Works for construction, and Crowther Booth Turnbull for building surveyance and project management to ensure the vision for the new space is realised. The firm has made a commitment to a responsible fit-out, incorporating repurposed furniture and energy-efficient systems into the new design.

Chris added, “Whilst other law firms are struggling to get their teams into the office, we are investing in a fabulous environment that reflects who we are - a people-first firm built on relationships, teamwork and excellence.” This strategic move marks another milestone in the growth story of Blacks Solicitors, with projected turnover expected to soar to £22 million by the end of 2025, a substantial increase from £11 million nine years ago when it first established its presence at 29 King Street.