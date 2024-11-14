Blacks Solicitors launches trade mark service

Blacks Solicitors, a leading law firm, has launched a new trade mark protection service designed to help brand owners safeguard their trade marks from potential infringement. This service aims to provide businesses with proactive support, ensuring that attempts to register similar or identical trade marks are detected and addressed promptly.

Pete Konieczko-Hansom, Legal Director and Head of Commercial Law at Blacks Solicitors, emphasized the importance of brand security in today’s competitive market. “Protecting your brand is key in today’s marketplace, and it’s not enough to rely on the IPO (Intellectual Property Office) to flag potential issues,” he explained. “Our new trade mark protection service ensures that clients don’t have to worry about similar or potentially damaging trade marks slipping through unnoticed.”

This service enhances Blacks’ Intellectual Property (IP) team’s capabilities by using specialist software to monitor potential trade mark conflicts, significantly reducing the risk of brand dilution or legal disputes for clients. With over 163,000 trade mark applications submitted in the last financial year, demand for brand protection has intensified, making Blacks’ new offering timely.

The firm’s IP team, led by Konieczko-Hansom, includes experienced professionals like Yat Wong, Senior Associate, and solicitors Beth Brindley and Daisy Jackman, who are dedicated to providing tailored IP protection services for businesses. This team’s decades of expertise position Blacks Solicitors as a valuable partner in helping clients preserve and grow their brands.

For further details, visit: Blacks Solicitors IP Services.