Blacks Solicitors earns top workplace recognition

The Leeds-based law firm earned a 3 Star World Class Organisation accreditation – the highest possible rating – along with standout rankings such as:

#4 Best Law Firm to Work For in the UK

#22 Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in the UK

#12 Best Company to Work For in Yorkshire & The Humber

These awards reflect the firm’s dedication to fostering a supportive, dynamic, and inclusive work environment that prioritises employee satisfaction and growth.

Commitment to People and Culture

Tom Moyes, Training Partner at Blacks, expressed pride in the recognition, attributing the success to the talent and commitment of the entire team. He highlighted the firm’s commitment to a workplace culture that emphasises wellbeing, professional development, and a strong sense of community spirit. Moyes stated, “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and creating a workplace culture that promotes wellbeing, growth, and community spirit is a core part of our ethos.”

Beth Laidler, Partner in the Real Estate team, echoed this sentiment, noting that Blacks Solicitors prioritises inclusivity, support, and personal development, ensuring every employee feels valued and empowered to succeed. She added, “It is a place where everyone belongs, has a part to play, and a voice that is heard.”

Recognition in Industry Publications

Blacks Solicitors has also made its mark in The Lawyer’s UK Top 200 Law Firms, ranking 177 out of over 10,000 national firms. This inclusion highlights the firm’s growing influence and success within the UK legal landscape, reinforcing its reputation as a respected and dynamic practice.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

The Best Companies to Work For accreditation process evaluates workplace culture through comprehensive surveys and analysis of company policies and employee satisfaction. Blacks Solicitors' continued focus on professional development opportunities, employee wellbeing initiatives, and inclusive practices has helped position it as one of the top law firms to work for in the UK.

As a 27-partner firm with over 200 employees, Blacks Solicitors remains committed to growth and strengthening its commitment to clients across Yorkshire and the wider UK, reinforcing its standing as a leader in the legal sector.