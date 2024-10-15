Blacks Solicitors celebrates growth

Leading law firm Blacks Solicitors is celebrating the significant growth of its employment law offering, bolstered by the appointment of 11 new legal professionals. This expansion brings the employment team to a total of 21 members, reflecting the firm's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for employment-focused legal services.

Among the newly appointed team members is Solicitor Ellie Broadhurst, who specialises in employment litigation. Other key additions include Solicitor Georgia Jeonney, Consultant Solicitor Andrew Cameron, and paralegals Dev Matharu and Oliver Davies. The team has also welcomed Olivia Hunt as a Legal Secretary and several Apprentices and Trainees, including Adam Megson, Bella Birkett, Leon Cordero, and Emily Owston. Additionally, Lana Bamforth joins as a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice as part of the firm’s 2022 scheme, with plans to qualify in 2025.

The expansion is a direct response to Blacks' growing reputation in the market and the increasing need for specialised employment law services. The firm has also recently promoted Anna Schiavetta to Associate Solicitor within the Employment team. Anna, who specialises in employment litigation, notably represented Maxine Lynskey in a high-profile national discrimination case against Direct Line, which received significant media attention.

Reflecting on her recent promotion, Anna said, “I am thrilled to be part of a team that continually strives for excellence and growth. Blacks’ reputation for quality work, its esteemed clientele, and enjoyable workplace culture have made it a fantastic place to advance my career. The strong support from senior staff and the firm’s commitment to work-life balance has been key to my development. I look forward to contributing further to our success and delivering high-quality services to our clients.”

The Employment team has recently been recognised as the third best in the Legal 500 Yorkshire and The Humber category, with commendations for its outstanding client satisfaction and technical expertise.

Tom Moyes, Partner and co-head of the Employment team with Paul Kelly, expressed enthusiasm about the new hire: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrew Cameron and develop the regulatory offering he brings to the team. Andrew is highly respected in the market, with significant experience in representing clients in regulatory interventions, including investigations and prosecutions by HMRC, the Health and Safety Executive, the Environment Agency, and Local Authorities. His expertise adds a new dimension to the team as we continue to grow and serve our clients.”

In the last financial year, the Employment team at Blacks achieved a 27 percent increase in revenue, completing work valued at approximately £1.5 million, handling 1,100 new cases, and collaborating with over 900 clients, including notable companies like Morrisons PLC and a national housebuilder.

Paul Kelly, Partner and Head of the Employment team, remarked on the significance of the expansion: “Our growth reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service and adapting to our clients’ needs. With the addition of new team members and their diverse expertise, we are well-positioned to manage increased workloads while continuing to provide top-tier legal support. Our focus remains on client care and expanding our service offerings to meet the evolving demands of our clientele. Looking ahead, we aim to attract top-quality staff, increase turnover, consolidate our expanded team, and work with larger clients, all while maintaining our commitment to client service and care.”