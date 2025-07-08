Leading Leeds-based law firm, Blacks Solicitors, has provided crucial legal advice to Voyage Care on their recent acquisition of Teesdale Lodge in Thornaby, which amounts to £1.25 million. This strategic move aims to establish a specialist brain injury rehabilitation service at the site, which spans 1.1 acres and is set to be converted from a previously vacant care home into a person-centred service. The law firm facilitated a complex freehold transaction, ensuring that all legal factors were appropriately handled, including the closure of 43 leasehold interests to secure vacant possession upon completion. This was accomplished while working with liquidators for Clevedon Care Limited.

The Real Estate team at Blacks, led by Andrew Pedley and Lucy Storey, provided exceptional guidance throughout the transaction. They conducted thorough due diligence and crafted a conditional contract, clearing all leasehold interests for a seamless acquisition process. The team’s efforts were further supported by the litigation expertise of Michelle Eyres, who was brought in when some tenants did not comply with the formal surrender process. Her insights on the risks associated with a forfeiture process were invaluable for Voyage Care’s decision-making.

Andrew Pedley expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “We are delighted to have supported longstanding client, Voyage Care, in successfully completing this acquisition and supporting its expansion. It has been a pleasure to work with James McDonnell, Sunena Stoneham and the team at Voyage Care and we wish them every success.” This long-standing relationship between Voyage Care and Blacks has been nurtured over several years, with Andrew Pedley spearheading the collaboration.

Meanwhile, James McDonnell, Commercial Director at Voyage Care, shared his enthusiasm, noting, “It was great to work closely alongside the Blacks team and David Beecham to secure this exciting new addition to Voyage Care’s specialist brain injury rehabilitation portfolio.” This acquisition marks a significant step for Voyage Care as they continue to enhance their provisions for individuals with learning disabilities, brain injuries, and complex needs. They remain dedicated to delivering personalised and tailored care, accommodating the unique goals and needs of each individual client.

Blacks Solicitors' 28-strong Real Estate team is equipped to support a wide range of clients, offering specialist knowledge in various fields such as residential development, energy, commercial development, and property litigation. Their extensive experience positions them as a key player for developers, investors, landlords, and occupiers across the UK.