Blacks Solicitors achieves Lexcel accreditation

Blacks Solicitors, a prominent law firm based in Leeds, is celebrating its recent achievement of Lexcel accreditation, a prestigious quality mark awarded by The Law Society. The firm successfully secured the Lexcel England and Wales Accreditation on its first application, underscoring its dedication to maintaining high standards across various operational realms. With only 10 percent of the 10,000 legal firms in the UK holding this esteemed accreditation, Blacks Solicitors has positioned itself as a leader in client care, compliance, risk management, and efficiency.

James Ricketts, Partner and Head of the Risk & Compliance team at Blacks Solicitors, expressed pride in this recognition, stating “This award is a testament to our culture of collaboration, innovation, and quality which we’ve spent years fostering, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for it." The firm has invested significantly in creating a robust internal operational process, which Ricketts mentioned would continue to be refined to enhance outcomes for clients and improve overall productivity.

The Lexcel accreditation process involves rigorous criteria set by The Law Society, ensuring that firms excel in areas including training and support for junior staff and their approach to corporate social responsibility. In line with this commitment, Blacks Solicitors offers valuable work experience opportunities to over 50 students annually and runs mentoring schemes in schools, fostering an inclusive pathway into the legal profession.

After undergoing an extensive three-stage assessment process, the Blacks team was acknowledged for its excellence in 14 key areas of best practice. As a firm with 32 partners and over 220 employees offering a wide range of legal services, Blacks Solicitors continues to thrive and expand its influence across Yorkshire and the wider UK legal landscape.