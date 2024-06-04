Blacks expands its Holiday & Home Parks offering with new team members

Leading law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is celebrating the expansion of its Holiday and Home Parks team with the appointment of several new members.

Andrew Foulds is an expert in family law, Alannah Crux specialises in commercial dispute resolution, Anna Schiavetta is an employment law expert, and Annie Beaumont has extensive experience in private wealth and succession. Their combined knowledge and experience significantly bolster the capabilities of Blacks Solicitors’ Holiday and Home Parks team, which now comprises 15 professionals.

Over the past 12 months, the team has secured £50 million worth of transactional work, working with more than 40 new clients and advising on the succession planning for estates valued at over £100 million. The specialists support businesses through every stage of park ownership, from acquisition or inheritance to park management, and offer guidance on selling or passing down the park efficiently to the next generation in the most tax-efficient manner.

Commenting on joining the team, Annie Beaumont said, “It’s been a pleasure to have assisted in the development of our Holiday and Home Parks specialism. I’m committed to continuing to deliver expert and high-quality services to our clients as the Holiday and Home Parks offering continues to grow. Working as part of a committed, well-spirited, and passionate team is a real privilege, and I’m looking forward to witnessing the team continue to shine as we deliver high-quality and specialist services to our clients.”

Nick Dyson, who heads up both the Holiday and Home Parks and Real Estate teams at Blacks Solicitors, remarked on the recent expansion, “Over the past decade, we’ve honed our expertise in this field and, in the last 18 months alone, we’ve noticed a significant rise in clients seeking assistance with succession planning, wills, and lasting powers of attorney across the holiday and home parks sector, which has led to the expansion of the team. We continue to provide national expertise across the holiday and home parks sector whilst being based in Yorkshire.

“We’re committed to providing bespoke advice and are hosting a seminar with RSM and BH&HPA (British Holiday & Home Parks Association) at Rudding Park in September as part of our ongoing focus on strengthening our succession planning services. Our cohort has consistently excelled, and it’s a privilege to lead one of the region's finest, specialist legal divisions for holiday and home parks. I am immensely proud of the team for their continuous dedication, which is reflected in the substantial number of matters handled in the last financial year.”

Blacks Solicitors’ expansion and continuous commitment to excellence ensure that their Holiday and Home Parks team remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering top-notch legal services to their clients.