In a strategic move within its Croydon office, leading dispute resolution law firm Blackfords LLP has today announced the promotion of Lucinda Shand to Partner and Head of its Criminal Defence Team. This promotion reflects the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening its leadership, particularly in high-stakes legal matters. Blackfords operates from multiple locations including London, Cardiff, Woking, and Croydon, providing clients with expert services in high-profile criminal cases, private prosecutions, family law, and white-collar crime.

Lucinda Shand’s journey at Blackfords began in 2008 when she joined the firm as a trainee. Since then, she has played a crucial role in significant cases, such as representing an individual involved in alleged bribery in the Turks and Caicos Islands and successfully securing recognition of “battered women’s syndrome” in the Appeal of Goldie Coats. Her expertise extends across various serious offences including fraud, murder, and complex sexual allegations. Recently, she has broadened her practice to encompass aspects of Regulatory Law, where she represents professionals before bodies like the Disclosure and Barring Service and Ofsted.

This promotion comes as part of a broader strategy at Blackfords, which has seen other female partners elevated to the partnership in February 2025, bringing the total number of partners to 12 and enhancing the female representation within the firm to 67%. , Managing Partner at Blackfords LLP, expressed his pride in Lucinda’s promotion, stating “We are pleased to welcome Lucinda to the partnership here at Blackfords and to have her serve as Head of Criminal Defence in the Croydon office.”

Lucinda Shand, now transitioning into her new leadership role, remarked “I have been overwhelmed by the career support that I have received from the partnership at Blackfords over the years.” She is committed to offering the same guidance to her colleagues in Croydon and across the firm's offices, aiming to inspire current trainees and junior lawyers. Her ascent to partnership serves as a testament to the firm’s investment in its talent and the potential for growth within its ranks.