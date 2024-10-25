Bishop & Sewells partners with Zenplans

London law firm Bishop & Sewell LLP has announced an exciting partnership with Zenplans, a leading digital estate planning platform. This collaboration aims to help clients and their advisors conveniently and securely manage their affairs online, streamlining the often complex processes involved in estate planning.

Streamlining Estate Management with Digital Tools

Zenplans offers law firms and advisers innovative digital tools that enable clients to organize, store, and share their personal information securely via an interactive online portal. The platform utilizes cloud-based technology, incorporating top-tier encryption and a tiered permissions system to ensure the safety and accessibility of vital documents, including wills and details about financial or digital assets.

Nicholas Barlow, Partner and Head of the Private Client team at Bishop & Sewell, has spearheaded the implementation of the Zenplans platform. He stated, “As organisations transition to a paperless model, the need for digital access to important information has become paramount. A secure, user-friendly online repository will provide significant benefits for our clients when administering their estates or managing affairs on behalf of a loved one.”

A Comprehensive Digital Solution

Barlow described Zenplans as a “fantastic tool” that consolidates clients’ essential estate information into a secure, organised inventory. He emphasised that once an account is established, it can be easily shared with designated individuals, advisors, or executors, allowing instant remote access to crucial information when needed.

“One of the key benefits of adopting Zenplans is that it adds value to the client relationship by enhancing timely access to essential information. This convenience reassures clients that the necessary details about their estate are well accounted for,” he added. Looking forward, the platform is expected to act as an ongoing touchpoint to engage with clients, strengthening relationships and introducing Bishop & Sewell’s legal services to future generations.

Commitment to Innovation

Stephen Moses, Managing Director of Zenplans, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with Bishop & Sewell to help clients manage and protect their affairs in today’s increasingly digital world. Bishop & Sewell’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that exceed client expectations makes this partnership a perfect fit, and we look forward to enhancing the client experience together.”

Bishop & Sewell is currently in the process of training its staff on the new system, with plans to roll out the Zenplans platform to clients later this month. Nicholas Barlow concluded, “Investing in a modern digital service like Zenplans shows our clients that we are a forward-thinking law firm embracing technological solutions to improve client service.”

A Forward-Thinking Approach

This collaboration marks a significant step toward modernising estate planning in a digital landscape, ensuring clients can manage their affairs with ease and security. By integrating Zenplans into their offerings, Bishop & Sewell is not only enhancing the efficiency of their services but also reinforcing their commitment to innovation in the legal sector.