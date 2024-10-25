Bishop & Sewell named large business of the year

The awards, held on October 17 at Porchester Hall in London, celebrate the vibrant and diverse business landscape across Kensington, Chelsea, Westminster, and the broader London area.

The firm triumphed in a competitive category, outperforming renowned establishments such as Harrods, Peter Jones, and The Lansdowne Club. This recognition is particularly significant as it highlights the accomplishments of organisations with over 50 employees, showcasing the impact that larger businesses have within their communities.

Founded in 1979, Bishop & Sewell has established itself as a full-service law firm with a central London base in Bloomsbury. The firm has undergone strategic mergers in 2018 and 2021, enabling it to expand its international reach and enhance its service offerings across five core areas of law: Property, Private Client, Corporate & Commercial, Litigation, and Family Law.

David Little, a partner and head of the firm’s Corporate & Commercial team, represented Bishop & Sewell at the awards ceremony. During the event, he also presented the award for Outstanding Team. Expressing the firm’s pride in the achievement, David stated, “We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious honour, which demonstrates our success in evolving as a business in recent years while maintaining our aspirations to serve our clients.”

He further elaborated on the strategies that have contributed to the firm’s success, including the integration of new hybrid working models and the implementation of advanced technology. David highlighted the importance of recruiting talented individuals into key positions and executing focused marketing and communications campaigns to drive sustained growth while ensuring the continuity of excellent client services.

The recognition from the Chamber of Commerce is a testament to Bishop & Sewell’s commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt to the changing legal landscape. David concluded by thanking the Chamber of Commerce and the awards sponsors for hosting an inspiring event, while also congratulating all the other finalists for their remarkable contributions to the business community.

Bishop & Sewell’s achievement at the Kensington, Chelsea & Westminster Business Awards reflects its dedication to delivering high-quality legal services and its continuous evolution as a prominent player in the London legal market.