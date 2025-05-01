Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has played a pivotal role in advising the founders of Biscuiteers, the original hand-iced biscuit company and a certified B Corp, on a significant change of ownership following a restructure aimed at securing the brand's long-term future. This transaction has ensured the security of approximately 160 jobs, with all employees transferring to the new company, allowing operations to continue seamlessly.

Established in 2007 by Stevie Congdon and Harriet Hastings, Biscuiteers operates from a purpose-built manufacturing headquarters in Wimbledon, alongside a boutique icing café located in Notting Hill. The recent deal results in the acquisition of Biscuiteers' business and assets by a newly created company, which will be predominantly owned by its founders and members of the management team.

Leading the Burges Salmon Restructuring and Insolvency team, partner Emily Scaife and senior associate Nikita Goodwill provided expert guidance throughout the transaction. Emily stated, “It’s been a pleasure to work with the Biscuiteer’s founders to secure the future of the beloved original hand-iced biscuit company, ensuring business continuity for its operations, people and consumers.”

Francesca Pittaway, CEO of Biscuiteers, emphasised the importance of the deal, saying, “This transaction represents a significant milestone for Biscuiteers. With a strengthened balance sheet and backing of the newly formed company we are ideally positioned to accelerate the brand’s growth. I am genuinely excited to continue working alongside Harriet and the rest of the team as we embark on the next chapter of Biscuiteers' journey.”

Co-founder Harriet Hastings also expressed her gratitude towards Burges Salmon, saying, “We’re grateful to Emily and Nikita at Burges Salmon for their excellent support, the team handled the complexities with ease and provided excellent advice from inception to completion.” The restructuring not only strengthens Biscuiteers’ operational capabilities but also sets the stage for future expansion and innovation in the hand-iced biscuit market.