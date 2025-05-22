A solicitor and an accountant from Birmingham have been charged with money laundering offences after an investigation by the National Crime Agency. Akhmed Yakoob, aged 37, and Nabeel Afzal, 38, are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 June, where they will each confront three criminal charges. The allegations against Yakoob, who resides in Perry Barr, and Afzal, of Edgbaston, include money laundering, encouraging money laundering, and failing to comply with customer due diligence measures when establishing business relationships. These offences are said to have occurred between 18 February 2020 and 08 January 2021, raising serious concerns about the integrity of their professional practices in the finance and legal sectors.