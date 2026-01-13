In a bold move to enhance its legal standing in Birmingham, FBC Manby Bowdler has welcomed five new partners as part of its ambitious expansion plan targeting the region's top legal talent. As the founding firm of the new Adeptio Law Group, FBC Manby Bowdler is poised to nearly triple its legal team in the city, drawing experienced partners and associates from several top Legal 200 firms. This significant recruitment drive aims to grow the firm's presence to 40 legal professionals, marking one of the largest legal hiring pushes in Birmingham this year.

The list of new partner appointments showcases a variety of specialties, including fraud specialist and commercial litigator Chris Recker, contentious probate expert Anna Sutcliffe, property litigation expert Victoria Khandker, and Claire Cooper, who will lead the Commercial Property department. Additionally, Richard Dundee will provide expertise in private client work, accompanied by new associate solicitor Michelle Harvey. The firm's residential conveyancing team, based in Knowle, is also set to benefit from senior associate Raquel Twigger and contentious probate solicitor Hollie Mills.

Neil Lloyd, chief executive of FBC Manby Bowdler/Adeptio, highlighted the firm’s strategy by stating "We're deliberately targeting some of the best legal minds in the Midlands because we recognise the exceptional opportunity in Britain's second city and this is an investment which demonstrates our commitment to establishing a major presence in Birmingham's legal market." Emphasising the transformative nature of this recruitment, Neil explained that "The calibre of lawyers we're attracting directly relates to our reputation and our ambition. These professionals have chosen to join us because they will be part of something genuinely transformative in Birmingham's legal landscape."

This recruitment campaign forms part of a strategic effort to offer a comprehensive range of legal services, rivaling established city centre firms, with expertise in contentious probate, commercial litigation, private client work, and commercial property available from the firm’s Colmore Row base. The timing of the investment aligns with Birmingham's unprecedented levels of inward investment and development, particularly following the Chancellor's announcement of over £900 million in government funding for major regeneration projects. Mayor Richard Parker has also set forth an ambitious agenda focused on business and housing infrastructure growth.

"Birmingham's resurgence as the UK's second city has attracted significant corporate investment with major infrastructure projects including HS2, the Commonwealth Games legacy developments and substantial commercial property developments transforming the city centre landscape," Neil added, reinforcing the vision behind this extensive investment. Ultimately, this move is part of a more extensive growth strategy by Adeptio following a £30 million private equity investment aimed at elevating the firm’s footprint in Birmingham's competitive legal market.