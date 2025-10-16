With Awaab’s Law set to take effect this October, Birketts is advising social housing providers to act swiftly in order to navigate the considerable changes this legislation will impose. Instigated in memory of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who sadly lost his life due to prolonged exposure to mould, the law mandates strict timelines for landlords to address serious hazards within rental properties. Starting in 2025, emergency issues like damp and mould must be dealt with within 24 hours, while other hazards such as excess cold and fire risks will need to be integrated into compliance measures by 2027.

Although the reforms have been welcomed as a necessary move for improving tenant safety, the social housing team at Birketts cautions that many landlords might find it challenging to adhere to these new standards without making significant operational adjustments. Issues related to damp and mould often necessitate extensive repairs, which not all providers may be adequately prepared to manage within the stipulated timeframes. Commenting on this crucial legislation, Jonathan Hulley, Partner and Joint Head of Social Housing at Birketts said “Awaab’s Law rightly places tenant safety at the centre of social housing, but the scale and speed of implementation will be challenging for many providers. The risk of non-compliance is real, and landlords must act now to ensure they are ready. This is not just about regulation – it’s about protecting lives.”

To assist those in the sector, Birketts' social housing team has created a comprehensive free guide aimed at helping landlords navigate these new obligations. The guide features an extensive flowchart that outlines the process from hazard reporting to resolution. It also prompts landlords to consider tenant-specific factors, including individual health vulnerabilities and living conditions. This resource is designed to empower social housing providers to meet legal deadlines with confidence and consistency, all while prioritising the safety of tenants.