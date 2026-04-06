Birketts has provided key legal advice to Moonstrike Capital Limited regarding its acquisition of shares in HSWT Ltd and Wavetree Limited, both prominent players in the UK IT support services sector. This acquisition is seen as a pivotal strategic investment for Moonstrike Capital, reinforcing its ambition to grow its influence in the technology and managed services landscape. Wavetree, located in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, is known for delivering extensive IT support, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions to a varied clientele across different industries. The infusion of capital from Moonstrike Capital is anticipated to propel Wavetree's next growth phase, enhancing its technical capabilities and broadening its service offerings.

The Birketts legal team that facilitated this acquisition was spearheaded by Katy Jarratt-Poole, a Corporate Partner, with contributions from several associates, including Simona Gruodyte, Harry Wakeham, Robbie Watson, Martin Bogie, Gemma Hughes, and Jennifer Wright. Reflecting on the investment, Ieuan Friend, Managing Director of Moonstrike Capital, expressed satisfaction, stating “We are very pleased to complete our investment in HSWT Ltd and Wavetree Limited. The group has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high quality IT services, and we see substantial opportunity to support its continued development. This acquisition aligns closely with our strategy of backing ambitious UK businesses with the potential to scale. We are grateful to the Birketts team for their clear and commercial advice throughout the process.”

Katy Jarratt-Poole of Birketts remarked, “We are delighted to have advised Moonstrike Capital on this strategic acquisition. The transaction brings together a highly experienced management team and a respected IT services business well positioned for further growth. It has been a pleasure to work with the Moonstrike team, and we look forward to seeing the group continue to strengthen its capabilities and market presence in the technology sector.” This acquisition by Moonstrike Capital signifies a crucial step in its ongoing strategy to invest in and scale high-potential UK businesses.