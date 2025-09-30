The Corporate team at Birketts has played a pivotal role in advising private equity client B.P. Marsh & Company Limited on its £2m investment into the newly established Salus Capital Partners Limited, which comprises Scribe MGA Limited and Forte Brokers Limited. The investment marks a significant step in backing a new platform that integrates both a Managing General Agent (MGA) and a broking arm, strategically positioning Salus Capital Partners for growth within the UK insurance market.

Leading the legal advisory efforts was Partner Salim Somjee, alongside Associate Will May, who provided extensive legal advice throughout the investment process. This collaboration ensured that the transaction was executed smoothly and efficiently for all parties involved. Salim remarked, “It is great to be working again with B.P. Marsh so soon after its last investment. B.P. Marsh has a fantastic reputation for working collaboratively with the management teams it backs and that is how it delivers the deals as well. I am grateful for the support it has shown Birketts and wish the Salus/Scribe/Forte team all the very best as they embark on this exciting project.”

Dan Topping, Chief Investment Officer of B.P. Marsh, expressed his appreciation for Birketts’ support by stating, “We are grateful to the team at Birketts for their guidance and support while making this investment. Their professionalism, responsiveness, and deep understanding of the transaction were instrumental in ensuring a smooth and successful outcome. We value their partnership and look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

This transaction reinforces Birketts’ impressive track record in advising private equity investors and clients in the insurance sector concerning strategic investments and acquisitions.