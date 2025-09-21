The Corporate team at Birketts has provided expert guidance to Arena Racing Company (ARC) in its acquisition of a 50% equity stake in INVADES, an innovative sports media and events company that excels at engaging younger audiences across various sporting disciplines. Led by Legal Director Rachel Astill, the Birketts cross-office team also included Macauley Alsford-White, Lucy Easey, and Lydia Hutchinson.

Since its inception in 2019, INVADES has quickly established itself as a dynamic brand, attracting over 450,000 attendees at events held in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Its innovative race day experiences have successfully drawn new audiences to the sport in recent years. This strategic investment represents a pivotal milestone in ARC’s dedication to expanding its reach and appealing to newer demographics. The partnership, which began in 2019, aims to drive long-term growth and innovation within the sports and leisure sector.

Commenting on the deal, Rachel Astill said “It’s been a pleasure to support ARC on this exciting investment. INVADES is a bold and forward-thinking business, and the synergy between the two organisations was clear from the outset. We’re proud to have played a role in helping ARC take this important step in broadening its engagement with the next generation of sports fans.” Alex Slade, General Counsel of Arena Racing Company, added “We’re delighted to have worked with Birketts on this transaction. Their pragmatic advice, hard work and commitment to getting the deal done were invaluable throughout the process. This investment in INVADES reflects our shared ambition to energise the sporting experience and connect with new audiences both in the UK and internationally.”