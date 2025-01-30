Birketts strengthens London real estate team

Birketts has further strengthened its Commercial Real Estate Team in London with the appointment of John England as Partner. John joins from Mishcon de Reya where he had been a partner for over 15 years.

John brings with him to Birketts more than 20 years’ experience in all aspects of real estate transactions, including corporate real estate acquisitions and disposals, pre-lets and development agreements, as well as the real estate aspects of investment and development finance. He has a strong international client base with a particular focus on investors from, or with connections to, Asia who are investing in commercial and residential real estate in the UK.

Grace Kerr, Head of Real Estate at Birketts, said “Our London presence is growing and that includes the Commercial Real Estate team. John’s arrival will add to the team’s experience and give added weight to Birketts’ ambitions in the capital. We look forward to working with John as we expand the practice.”

John said “It is great to be joining Birketts and to be part of its continued growth. Both its culture and fantastic real estate team that has extensive experience across the sectors into which my clients are currently investing provide a natural fit and an opportunity to expand Birketts’ UK and international reach.”