Birketts strengthens Construction & Engineering Team with new appointments

Birketts has announced the appointment of Sarah Evans as Partner and Iain Thom as Legal Director in the Construction & Engineering Team.

Sarah joins with extensive City firm expertise, having worked for Hogan Lovells, Ashurst, Charles Russell Speechlys, and Spencer West. With 30 years’ experience in construction, engineering, and energy projects, Sarah is renowned for managing risk on live projects and resolving substantial and technically complex disputes. She has advised multinationals, PLCs, public bodies, private sector clients and high net worth individuals. Sarah excels in ADR, adjudication, TCC litigation, and international arbitration. Sarah commented "I am delighted to join Birketts and be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team. The London operation is at a very exciting phase of development, and I relish the opportunity to advance our business and help our clients navigate the complexities of construction law, both in the UK and internationally."

Iain Thom brings a wealth of experience in the construction sector, having worked in-house for multi-disciplinary engineering consultancies and a global architectural practice, as well as in traditional solicitors’ practices. His expertise spans diverse industry sectors, including education and healthcare, commercial development, and international projects. Iain added "Having joined the team in January I have already experienced the collaborative and supportive nature of my colleagues across the firm. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and supporting our clients with their construction-related legal needs."

Sarah joins Birketts’ London office, whilst Iain is based in Ipswich.

Stefan Harris-Wright, Head of Construction & Engineering at Birketts, commented "We are thrilled to welcome Iain and Sarah to our specialist team. Their extensive experience across a number of sectors and deep understanding of the construction industry will be invaluable to our clients. These appointments further strengthen our commitment to providing top-tier legal services to our clients in the construction market and continuing to grow our team through a combination of home-grown talent and high calibre external recruits."

The appointment of Sarah and Iain underscores Birketts’ strategic focus on expanding its expertise within the construction sector, enhancing its ability to support clients across a wide range of industry challenges. With growing opportunities in the UK and internationally, these additions reaffirm the firm’s commitment to excellence and client success.