Birketts expands with Bristol office

Top 50 UK law firm Birketts has officially launched its seventh office in Bristol, bolstering its commitment to the city’s growing economy and the South-West region. The firm’s new base in the sustainable EQ building marks a transition from its initial hub presence, established in January 2021, to a full-service operation.

CEO Jonathan Agar emphasized the firm’s focus on supporting Bristol’s dynamic business and private client communities. “Birketts is very well placed to play a prominent role in supporting those businesses and individuals that make Bristol and the South-West such an interesting and varied region,” Agar said.

The Bristol office will cater to sectors such as financial institutions, renewables, agribusiness, shipping, and private wealth, leveraging its deep expertise and international capabilities. With five partners already on-site, the firm plans to expand further.

Deborah Carrivick, Head of the International Private Client team, highlighted the blend of local knowledge and global reach. “The Bristol team at Birketts has lived and worked in the city for many years,” she said, “and that understanding, combined with Birketts’ national and international expertise, will be valuable to our clients.”

Birketts’ decision to base its practice in EQ Bristol aligns with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. EQ Bristol’s commitment to net-zero carbon operations reflects the firm’s sustainability goals, including reducing carbon emissions.

This latest move reinforces Birketts’ growth strategy and commitment to fostering vibrant business ecosystems across the UK.