Birketts Expands Higher Education Expertise with Key Appointment

With over 30 years of experience as a solicitor, Gary brings a wealth of expertise in advising universities and colleges on governance, public law, charity law, equality law, data protection, freedom of information, and student issues. His impressive career includes providing evidence to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights for its 2017/18 inquiry into freedom of speech in universities. Before joining Birketts, Gary was Higher Education and Research sector lead at another law firm for two decades.

Gary has handled high-profile disputes and inquiries relating to student and governance matters, including cases with international elements. His track record also includes acting in leading Information Tribunal cases concerning freedom of information and environmental information within the higher education sector.

Abigail Trencher, Partner and Head of Education at Birketts, welcomed Gary to the team:

“We are delighted to have Gary join us. His extensive experience and exceptional reputation for advising higher education institutions will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the sector. Gary’s knowledge of universities and governance matters will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients.”

Gary shared his enthusiasm for the new role: "I am excited to contribute to the development of Birketts’ higher education legal practice and to join a dynamic team at a firm with an ambitious growth trajectory. With emerging developments in the sector, including freedom of speech, it’s an excellent time to be part of Birketts.”

Recognised for years in legal directories as a leading adviser on higher education law, Gary also contributes to social mobility efforts as a member of the Advisory Panel for the charity IntoUniversity.