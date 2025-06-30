UK Top 50 law firm, Birketts, has announced the expansion of its Bristol team with three new appointments made in June 2025. The latest additions include Barny Croft, who has become a Partner in the Private Wealth Disputes team, and Stephanie Kingdon, who has joined as a Partner in Property Disputes. Lucia Mills has also been appointed as a Legal Director, specialising in Property Disputes.

Barny Croft brings substantial experience in private wealth disputes, particularly in advising clients on complex issues such as contentious probate and trust disputes. Previously part of Ashfords’ Wills & Inheritance Disputes Team, Barny strengthens Birketts’ Private Wealth Disputes Team while significantly enhancing the firm’s presence in the Bristol market.

Bernadette Baker, Head of the Private Wealth Disputes Team, expressed enthusiasm over Barny’s arrival, stating "We are thrilled to welcome Barny to Birketts. His extensive experience and dedication have been recognised in the Chambers & Partners and in the Legal 500, and his expertise will be instrumental in driving forward our strategic goals and providing our clients with the highest level of service. Barny's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our team, and we look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have. His arrival underscores our commitment to attracting top talent and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

Stephanie Kingdon, another strong addition to the firm, is known for her expertise in property disputes, specifically within the retail, infrastructure, energy, and renewables sectors. Her previous experience at national firms adds depth to Birketts’ practice. She joins former colleague Patrick Wetherall, who was recently appointed as a Property Disputes Partner in Bristol.

Richard Eaton, Head of Property Disputes, commented on the growing team, saying “I am absolutely delighted to welcome first Patrick, and now Stephanie, to the team in Bristol. They are among the leading property disputes specialists in the region, with national reputations; they will be a formidable combination and will be looking to build the team with further key hires. Their decision to join Birketts is a testament to the growth and investment of Birketts in the South West and helps establish one of the largest property disputes departments in the country.”

Lucia Mills joins the firm as a Legal Director and is set to make a valuable contribution to the Home Ownership Disputes Team, which focuses on disputes arising under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 (TOLATA). Her expertise in TOLATA has been widely acknowledged, with the 2023 Legal 500 guide recognising her as having “an excellent breadth of knowledge as regards disputes over beneficial interests in property due to her TOLATA specialism.”

Laura Tanguay, Partner and Head of Home Ownership Disputes at Birketts, shared her excitement about Lucia’s hiring, stating “With a growing number of TOLATA cases arising, more unmarried couples are turning to us for help in resolving their property disputes. Lucia is joining us at an exciting time as we continue to expand our reach and we are very pleased to welcome her to Birketts. I’m sure she will be a valuable addition to the team and play an integral part in our ongoing success.”

The latest appointments, alongside recent partnership selections of Patrick Wetherall and Damocles Merry, bring the total number of partners in Birketts’ Bristol office to eight, highlighting the firm’s commitment to expansion and client service excellence.