Birketts has strengthened its Intellectual Property team with the appointment of Michael Conway as a Partner, focusing on the firm’s Branding and Trade Marks practice. As a Chartered Trade Mark Attorney with almost 20 years of experience, he becomes the first IP specialist to join the Bristol office, which is expanding rapidly. Conway’s extensive background includes working with diverse businesses ranging from luxury watches to enterprise software and steam engineering, providing him with a well-rounded expertise in UK, European, and international trade mark matters.

Conway’s role will encompass advising clients of all sizes, from SMEs to major multinationals, on various aspects such as clearing new brands for use, registering trade marks, and managing disputes at the UK Intellectual Property Office, as well as other global trade mark registries. His experience extends to securing, maintaining, and enforcing rights in product designs, making him a valuable asset to the firm’s growing client base.

Since the Bristol office opened at the end of 2024, Conway marks the 9th new Partner to join the team. On the occasion of his appointment, Maria Peyman, Partner and Head of Intellectual Property at Birketts, expressed enthusiasm, stating “I’m delighted to welcome Michael to our intellectual property team. His arrival is testament to the team’s growth in recent years and adds even more depth and breadth to our practice. Being based in our Bristol office, he will support new and existing clients in the region and beyond, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that we can continue to make with him on board.”

Conway himself echoed this sentiment, saying “It’s wonderful to start the year by joining Birketts, having been drawn to the firm for its growth mindset, “next level” approach to client service and the clear momentum behind both the IP team and the Bristol office. I am excited to get stuck in, working with Maria and the team to enhance our service offering and drive the continued growth of the Branding and Trade Marks practice.”