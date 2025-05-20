In a significant move for the firm, UK Top 50 law firm, Birketts, has announced that five new Partners will be joining its Partnership in May 2025. The new appointments include Damocles Merry, Salim Somjee and Helen Garner in the Corporate Team, adding depth to an already strong area of practice. Damocles arrives from Osborne Clarke, while Salim and Helen shift from Cripps. Simon Oats will enhance the Construction Team having previously worked with Eversheds, and Phil Brown joins the Residential Development Team. This brings the total number of Partners at Birketts to 135.

Commenting on the new appointments, Jonathan Agar, Chief Executive, expressed enthusiasm about the additions, saying “We are delighted to welcome our new Partners to Birketts. I have no doubt that individually they will play a significant role in Birketts’ continuing success and growth. Collectively, their vast experience will be invaluable in enhancing our client offering.” Chris Schwer, Senior Partner, emphasised the firm's commitment to excellence, stating “These appointments demonstrate our commitment to delivering next level law. Bringing a wealth of experience, they will ensure Birketts is well positioned for future growth in 2025.”

The announcement follows a series of promotions and appointments at the firm, including five partner promotions last month and the recent addition of Patrick Wetherall as a real estate partner on 1 April. Patrick is a Band 1 leading Partner for property disputes according to both Chambers and Legal 500 and was formerly Head of Real Estate, Developer Sector, and a Board Member at Foot Anstey. These strategic moves showcase Birketts' commitment to strengthening its position in the legal industry as it looks ahead to future opportunities.